Man arrested on homicide charge in connection to Omaha woman’s death

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is behind bars in Omaha in connection to a death investigation that began in Lincoln.

Raymond Evans, 33, was arrested and booked into Douglas County Corrections on a criminal homicide charge.

Raymond Evans, 33. (Douglas County Corrections)

The investigation stemmed from the search for Cecilia Perez, a 34-year-old female who’d been reported missing from Omaha early Tuesday but hadn’t been spoken to since Saturday, Nov. 18.

Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office located a deceased body in the area of N. 98th Street and Havelock Avenue a few miles outside of Lincoln just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Omaha Police Homicide Unit followed up on the investigation into Perez’s death by LCSO, which led to the arrest of Evans.

