Man arrested on homicide charge in connection to Omaha woman’s death

Omaha Police arrested a man in connection to the death of a woman who was reported missing...
Omaha Police arrested a man in connection to the death of a woman who was reported missing Tuesday.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is behind bars in Omaha in connection to a death investigation that began in Lincoln.

Raymond Evans, 33, was arrested and booked into Douglas County Corrections on a criminal homicide charge.

Raymond Evans, 33.
Raymond Evans, 33.(Douglas County Corrections)

The investigation stemmed from the search for Cecilia Perez, a 34-year-old female who’d been reported missing from Omaha early Tuesday but hadn’t been spoken to since Saturday, Nov. 18.

Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office located a deceased body in the area of N. 98th Street and Havelock Avenue a few miles outside of Lincoln just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Omaha Police Homicide Unit followed up on the investigation into Perez’s death by LCSO, which led to the arrest of Evans.

