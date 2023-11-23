We are Local
Jade’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly and breezy Thanksgiving forecast

By Jade Steffens
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today was the warmest day of the week as we reached a high of 56° earlier this afternoon. Now that the sun has set, temperatures will quickly drop back into the 40s, reaching the 30s by midnight.

Forecast Tonight
Forecast Tonight(WOWT)

That will set us up for a chilly Thanksgiving forecast tomorrow. Wind chills will be in the low 20s in the morning with highs struggling to make it into the 40s by the afternoon. It will become increasingly cloudy throughout the day with a strong wind out of the north.

Tomorrow Planner
Tomorrow Planner(WOWT)

The clouds will stay in place through our Friday with highs only reaching the 30s. Dress warm if you will be heading to Memorial Stadium for the game!

Heroes Game Forecast
Heroes Game Forecast(WOWT)

Our next chance for precipitation arrives late Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning. Both Saturday and Sunday are 6 First Alert Weather Days for the possible travel impacts due to the light snow. Snow chances start Saturday afternoon, picking up overnight into Sunday. The system should clear out by late morning Sunday.

6 First Alert Weather Days This Weekend
6 First Alert Weather Days This Weekend(WOWT)

Mild weather is on the way for next week with temperatures staying near average in the 40s.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

