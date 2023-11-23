We are Local
Iowa - What are you thankful for?

Most Iowans say they're most thankful for friends and family(Conner Hendricks KCRG)
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (Gray Iowa Capitol Bureau) - While Thanksgiving is known for the food, one of the best parts for some people is spending time with friends and family. Iowa Capitol Reporter Conner Hendricks hit the streets of Des Moines with one simple question - What are you thankful for?

Sam Boor, like most Iowans, says he’s thankful for his friends and family. “I’m thankful for my family and my friends. Just them always being near me, even when I’m not being the greatest person in general, you know. They’re always there for me and they always got my back,” Boor said.

Nick Fox just moved back to Des Moines after living in other areas of the country for many years. “I’m thankful for my mom and my brother and all of my great friends in this city of Des Moines. I’m glad to be home,” Fox said.

But others had other things they’re thankful for too. “I’m thankful for my health, I’m thankful for my family, I’m thankful for the opportunity to come out here and run and be in nature and be with all of these wonderful people from Des Moines,” says Jodee Schaben.

Of course, living in Iowa during the caucus cycle, there’s no break from presidential politics. Vivek Ramaswamy also got his steps in at the Des Moines Turkey Trot, but today - we’re passing on the political questions. “I’m thankful for our family, thankful for the fact that this country allowed us to live this American Dream and I feel a sense of responsibility to pass it on,” Ramaswamy said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

