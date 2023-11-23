Ice skating ribbon opens at Omaha’s RiverFront

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dozens of people came out to enjoy the opening night of the new Skate Ribbon ice rink downtown at the RiverFront.

The city transformed the former roller skating rink into an ice rink, where anyone can skate for free, and skate rentals are just $4 for kids and $5 for adults.

The same rink that welcomed nearly 30,000 skaters this summer is now open for winter’s edition.

The UNO Mavericks men’s hockey team helped welcome the fun.

“It’s a blast. It kind of takes you back to memories when you were younger,” said Nolan Sullivan, captain of the team. “Coming from Minnesota, we were always skating on outdoor rinks. I think I started skating at the age of three.”

Teddy and his older sister Elsa started lacing up at a young age too.

“When I was old enough to walk,” said 11-year-old Elsa.

“My dad was playing it. It’s my favorite sport,” said her brother, Teddy, who’s seven. And now, you can find them lying through the ribbon, but others may need some help.

While the hockey players aren’t there to lend a hand, there will always be staff on-site.

“This is a team that has a lot of fun together, not only in the rink, but we love opportunities like this to get out in the community,” said Sullivan. “It’s going to be super fun having kids out here skating around.”

The Skate Ribbon ice rink will be open all winter – weather permitting – to help keep the festivities alive downtown.

While it’s free to skate and rentals are available, everyone needs to sign a waiver. There are 50 slots per half hour and people can reserve online or try to walk up and see if there are openings.

The hours can be found online and any closures will be announced on the Omaha RiverFront social media pages.

