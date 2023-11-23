EXPLAINER: What to know about Medicaid reenrollment

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Schmeeka Simpson has first-hand knowledge of the re-enrollment process for Medicaid, which can be done online.

“They ask for tons of verifications,” she said. “I spent an enormous amount of time trying to figure out what I was doing wrong on that website until I just gave up and sent everything through email.”

She’s one of the estimated 390,000 Nebraskans required to re-enroll in Medicaid benefits, an ongoing “unwinding” process that started in April and will extend into 2024.

Medicaid for low-income individuals is now reassessing eligibility for healthcare coverage. For the last three years, people haven’t had to re-enroll thanks to a protection passed by Congress in 2020.

Now that states can reassess eligibility, more Nebraskans than expected are being terminated, experts say, likely when they shouldn’t be.

“It can be very difficult sometimes to make sure you stay certified,” said Simpson.

According to Nebraska Appleseed, a non-profit working to assist people through the Medicaid Unwinding process, Nebraskans are being terminated from Medicaid at a significantly higher rate than expected.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services estimated that 10-20% of people would no longer qualify for Medicaid once re-enrollment started again. The actual termination rate so far is 31%, amounting to about 60,000 people who have lost their Medicaid benefits.

At that rate, more than 120,000 Nebraskans could lose their benefits when the state estimated it should only be between 40,000-80,000 people.

“Our concern is that a higher rate indicates that some of those people who have been terminated may still qualify but have lost their coverage anyway,” said Kelsey Arends with Nebraska Appleseed.

Arends explained this higher rate may be because of missing information.

She offered three tips for Medicaid enrollees:

Update contact information with DHHS at AccessNebraska.ne.gov

Check mail/email for communications from DHHS

Complete verification requests and renewal forms on time

“When we ensure access to healthcare coverage, Nebraskans are healthier and more financially secure,” said Arends.

Simpson said she’s thankful Medicaid exists for those who need it.

“It’s hard for everyone out here. It’s still hard to make ends meet,” said Simpson. “Hard to meet those insurance bills. Hard to put food on the table, so Medicaid is important to help close those gaps who might not have the money they need to get the medications they need.”

Ahrends suggested those who have been terminated from coverage can find affordable options through HealthCare.gov or reach out to Nebraska Appleseed’s free, local Enrollment Assisters.

