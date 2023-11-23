David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly Thanksgiving evening, watching weekend snow chances

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Quiet weather for Thanksgiving Day across the Omaha metro, clouds slowly filled in this afternoon leaving filtered sunshine for most of the day. Temperatures topped out in the low 40s, but a steady north breeze kept things feeling chilly. Temperatures will drop back into the mid-30s after sunset this evening, so it will be on the colder side if you have any outdoor plans. Overnight lows fall off into the mid-20s as colder air continues to filter in through the night, but otherwise the forecast remains quiet.

Thanksgiving Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Clouds will thicken up overnight, and give us mainly gray skies on Friday. We may see a little sun from time to time, but expect more clouds than anything. A north breeze at 5 to 15mph will also keep things rather cold. After morning temperatures in the mid and low 20s, we will only warm into the low and mid-30s for the afternoon. Highs should manage to crack the freezing mark in the metro, but it will be a cold day, coming in more than 10 degrees below average. Aside from the cold, it should be another quiet day so no travel issues expected in our region. Some snow out in western Nebraska and toward the Rocky Mountains could cause issues if you are headed west.

Friday's Forecast (WOWT)

Snow chances will increase in our area over the weekend. Saturday will start off cloudy and cool, highs only reach the low and mie-30s once again. Snow should start to spread in from the west during the afternoon, with light snow likely by evening along and south of I-80. While snow will not be overly heavy, it will be cold enough for it to stick quickly. That could lead to some slick roads Saturday evening into early Sunday, especially south of I-80.

Snow moving in Saturday evening (WOWT)

Snow totals around the metro likely stay under an inch, but just enough to potentially cause a few issues. Farther south, 1 to perhaps as much as 3 inches of snow is expected along and south of Highway 2 in southern Nebraska and Iowa, as well as northwest Missouri. That could certainly lead to some snow covered roads for a time early on Sunday, so keep that in mind if you or any family members have plans to travel south out of Omaha Saturday evening or Sunday morning.

Snow Potential Saturday Night (WOWT)

Quiet weather returns early next week, but it stays chilly with highs in the upper 30s to around 40 through Tuesday. Slightly warmer weather should move in for the second half of the week.

High temperatures the next 5 days (WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.