Cool and breezy Thanksgiving with snowfall potential for the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloud cover will be increasing as our Thanksgiving goes on, leading to a cooler day overall.

Highs will just get into the 40s with a steady north breeze around as well.

Thanksgiving Forecast (WOWT)

However, travel will not be impacted for anyone hitting the roads today.

Friday sees the cloud cover stay overhead.

Temperatures will really struggle to warm; we likely stall out pretty close to 30 degrees for a high.

Friday Afternoon Outlook (WOWT)

Dress warm if you will be heading to Memorial Stadium for the Heroes Game!

Saturday and Sunday remain 6 First Alert Weather Days for the threat of our first snowfall of the year.

The snow will likely wait to start until the late afternoon with the highest chance being Saturday night.

Saturday Night Snow (WOWT)

Any snow should wrap up by early Sunday morning.

Totals look light (most spots at or below an inch) with slightly higher totals closer to the Kansas and Missouri borders.

However, this is a busy travel weekend and slick conditions will be possible on roads.

The wind will pick up after the snow ends on Sunday with gusts that could reach 35 miles per hour out of the northwest.

Next week is looking quiet, dry and seasonal with temperatures mostly in the 40s for highs.

