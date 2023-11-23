We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Cool and breezy Thanksgiving with snowfall potential for the weekend

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloud cover will be increasing as our Thanksgiving goes on, leading to a cooler day overall.

Highs will just get into the 40s with a steady north breeze around as well.

Thanksgiving Forecast
Thanksgiving Forecast(WOWT)

However, travel will not be impacted for anyone hitting the roads today.

Friday sees the cloud cover stay overhead.

Temperatures will really struggle to warm; we likely stall out pretty close to 30 degrees for a high.

Friday Afternoon Outlook
Friday Afternoon Outlook(WOWT)

Dress warm if you will be heading to Memorial Stadium for the Heroes Game!

Saturday and Sunday remain 6 First Alert Weather Days for the threat of our first snowfall of the year.

The snow will likely wait to start until the late afternoon with the highest chance being Saturday night.

Saturday Night Snow
Saturday Night Snow(WOWT)

Any snow should wrap up by early Sunday morning.

Totals look light (most spots at or below an inch) with slightly higher totals closer to the Kansas and Missouri borders.

However, this is a busy travel weekend and slick conditions will be possible on roads.

The wind will pick up after the snow ends on Sunday with gusts that could reach 35 miles per hour out of the northwest.

Next week is looking quiet, dry and seasonal with temperatures mostly in the 40s for highs.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashland man killed in pickup rollover crash; Bennington woman transported by medical helicopter
6FAWD
6 First Alert Weather Days: Snow may impact weekend travel after Thanksgiving
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
Several law enforcement officers were near 98th and Havelock east of the Lancaster Event Center...
Unidentified body found east of Lincoln prompts homicide investigation
Matt Rhule addressed reporters ahead of Friday's Huskers game vs Iowa.
Huskers Quick Hits: Matt Rhule names starting quarterback vs. Iowa, injury updates

Latest News

Cool and breezy with increasing cloud cover for Thanksgiving
Tomorrow Planner
Jade’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly and breezy Thanksgiving forecast
Jade's 6 Hour Forecast
6FAWD
6 First Alert Weather Days: Snow may impact weekend travel after Thanksgiving