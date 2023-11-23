Black Friday deals around the Omaha-metro help you shop local
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The turkey has been served, the leftovers stashed, and the naps have been had. For many, the next thing on the agenda is planning for Friday’s big shopping adventure.
By now your inbox is full of lots of marketing emails from your favorite big box and chain stores, letting you know about “Black Friday” sales — and some that started well before the traditional day after Thanksgiving.
But there are several local businesses and organizations that are getting in on the commercial tradition kicking off the holiday shopping season, too. We rounded up a few of them here:
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is offering 20% off year-long memberships purchased or renewed before 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29. Purchases can be made online using the coupon code BF2023. In addition, most purchases made at the zoo’s main and aquarium gift shops are 30% on Friday.
The Nebraska State Fair is having a flash sale selling anytime carnival ride wristbands and gate pases from Friday through 11:59 p.m. Monday. The ride wristbands will be avaible for $20 — 53% off regular price — and the gate passes will be on sale for $5. Next year’s state fair is set for Aug. 23-Sept. 2 at Fonner Park in Grand Island.
Spielbound board game cafe is planning a sale with hundreds of games discounted 50% — memberships too — and everything else at 20% off.
“Sale games remain on sale on tables through the weekend, but most go early!”
The Bookworm is celebrating Plaid Friday: Wear plaid on Friday and get 20% off your entire purchase (excluding previously marked down items).
Omaha Steaks is offering half off sitewide and even some $19.99 deals.
Even the Omaha Supernovas are getting in on Black Friday. Head to Lawlor’s online or in-store for 10% off Supernovas gear with code Supernovas10%
Even Miracle Hill Golf Club is selling it’s Omaha Golf Card — 19 courses on one card — for $119.95. The offer runs from Friday through Dec. 24; the card is valid through Dec. 31, 2024.
Kohll’s Pharmacy has been celebrating Black Friday all month long with $199 off mobility and lift seating.
