Woman to stand trial on two Douglas County homicides, attempted assault of third victim

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The woman authorities say is connected to three shootings, two of them fatal, will stand trial.

Described as a potential serial killer by authorities, Erika Mims was in Douglas County Court on Wednesday and ordered to go to trial by Judge Marcena Hendrix. No date has been set yet for that trial.

Mims has been charged with 11 felony counts, including two counts of first-degree murder, and one count of attempted assault.

Judge Hendrix ordered that Mims remain held without bond.

Erika Mims (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Mims stands charged in the murders of Lamar Nedd, found dead near 72nd Street and Rainwood Road in August 2022; and Laron Hodges, whose body was found concealed in his own vehicle at a private impound lot in March.

She is also charged with the attempted murder of Ronald Townsend on March 30, 2022. 6 News typically does not name surviving victims of crime but an exception was made in this case, given the nature of the investigation in this case and the plea from authorities for more information about potentially related cases.

From left: Laron Hodges, Lamar Nedd, and Ronald Townsend (Courtesy photos)

Those two killings happened just six months apart. Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson said in the aftermath of her arrest that if Townsend had died, Mims would have “easily met” the FBI definition of a serial killer.

