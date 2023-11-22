Westside wins back-to-back state championships with dominant win over Elkhorn South, 56-0

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Even when a state championship seemed inevitable, Westside still managed to amaze.

The top-ranked, undefeated Warriors captured back-to-back state titles Tuesday night, defeating Elkhorn South 56-0, a Class A championship scoring record.

“Everything that we said we needed to do, they did,” head coach Paul Limongi said. “They bought in, they believed, they love each other. To go out like this against a very good football team is truly special. It’s the cherry on the sundae.”

The Warriors opened the scoring on a first-and-goal touchdown run from senior Beau Ryan. Less than one minute of game time later, Nebraska recruiting target Christian Jones intercepted a Maden Riggs pass, returning it 27-yards for the pick six and a 14-0 Westside lead.

Quarterback Anthony Rezac called his own number twice in the second quarter, making it a 28-0 game before halftime. In addition to his two rushing touchdowns, the senior completed 20 of his 25 passes for 259 yards to go with one touchdown and two interceptions.

“It’s incredibly satisfying,” Rezac said. “I can’t think of a better way for my high school career to end. This is awesome.”

Jahmez Ross highlighted the third quarter, with touchdown runs of 15 and 2-yards respectively, ballooning the Westside lead to 42-0. In the fourth, Nebraska commit Caleb Benning’s 10-yard touchdown reception set the Class A scoring record. Brody Goc padded that record with an 8-yard endzone run to bring it to the final score of 56-0.

The Warriors finish the season 13-0, having surrendered a grand total of just 46 points all season.

