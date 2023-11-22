Waverly Fire & Rescue responds to fire at Valmont Gearbox

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - First responders were called to a structure fire in Waverly just before 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday near U.S. 6 and N. 144th Street at 7:55 p.m.

According to Waverly Fire and Rescue, firefighters were called to Valmont Gearbox from an automatic fire alarm.

Waverly Fire Chief Jared Rains said there was a fire in the dust collection system. Light smoke was seen inside the building and heavy fire was seen in the dust collection area.

Rains said firefighters had difficulty getting to the hot spots in the metal dust collector parts. Three employees were in the building at the time but had already evacuated themselves by the time first responders arrived.

Officials are still determining the amount of damage caused by the fire.

This is an ongoing story. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.