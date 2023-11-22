We are Local
Waverly Fire & Rescue responds to fire at Valmont Gearbox

First responders were called to a structure fire in Waverly on Tuesday.
First responders were called to a structure fire in Waverly on Tuesday.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - First responders were called to a structure fire in Waverly just before 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday near U.S. 6 and N. 144th Street at 7:55 p.m.

According to Waverly Fire and Rescue, firefighters were called to Valmont Gearbox from an automatic fire alarm.

Waverly Fire Chief Jared Rains said there was a fire in the dust collection system. Light smoke was seen inside the building and heavy fire was seen in the dust collection area.

Rains said firefighters had difficulty getting to the hot spots in the metal dust collector parts. Three employees were in the building at the time but had already evacuated themselves by the time first responders arrived.

Officials are still determining the amount of damage caused by the fire.

This is an ongoing story. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.

