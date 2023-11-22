We are Local
Unidentified body found east of Lincoln prompts homicide investigation

Several law enforcement officers were near 98th and Havelock east of the Lancaster Event Center...
Several law enforcement officers were near 98th and Havelock east of the Lancaster Event Center for hours Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023 following a report of a body found.(10/11)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found just east of Lincoln Tuesday night.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said the body was discovered near 98th and Havelock, east of the Lancaster Event Center, by some men clearing trees around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said the body has not been identified but it is not Tyler Goodrich, a Lincoln man that’s been missing since early November.

“We know the body was dumped out there,” Houchin said.

Houchin added they’re not sure whether the body is a man or a woman and an autopsy has been scheduled.

Large police presence at 98th and Havelock

