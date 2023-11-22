Unidentified body found east of Lincoln prompts homicide investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found just east of Lincoln Tuesday night.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said the body was discovered near 98th and Havelock, east of the Lancaster Event Center, by some men clearing trees around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said the body has not been identified but it is not Tyler Goodrich, a Lincoln man that’s been missing since early November.

“We know the body was dumped out there,” Houchin said.

Houchin added they’re not sure whether the body is a man or a woman and an autopsy has been scheduled.

Large police presence at 98th and Havelock

