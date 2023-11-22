Things to do: Where you can celebrate Thanksgiving & more this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Whether you’re looking for a place to have a Thanksgiving meal or ready to get a jump on the Christmas season, here’s some ways to celebrate around the Omaha-metro in the coming days.

WEDNESDAY

Go ice skating at The RiverFront! Join the UNO Mavericks Hockey Team for the grand opening of the Skate Ribbon at Heartland of America Park at 6:30 p.m. There’s no cost use the Skate Ribbon, but ice skate rentals are available at the Skate Kiosk for $5 for adults and $4 for children. Skaters also must sign a waiver form before stepping onto the ice.

Lauritzen Gardens lights up its holiday poinsettias for Bright Nights, running various dates through Dec. 30. Discounted tickets are available Wednesday (and Dec. 11-14) for $6 for kids ages 3-12 and $12 for ages 13 and older. Members get a 50% discount, and kids ages 2 and younger are admitted for free.

And be sure to get your meal shopping done Wednesday as many national chains won’t be open Thursday, including Walmart, Hy-Vee, and Target.

THURSDAY

Happy Thanksgiving! If you’re in need of a Thanksgiving meal, Spirit of Peace in Valley is hosting a community meal from noon to 3 p.m. If you’re looking to help those who need a meal, you can help the Open Door Mission provide that by making a donation or buy purchasing items on their Amazon list.

If you’re looking for a way to burn some calories before your big meal, you can sign up at NebraskaRuns.com for a 5K Turkey Trot walk/run. Discounted registration for various events is $45.99 for ages 12 and older and $12.99 kids 11 and younger; you can even participate virtually for $39.99.

Omaha Running Club will also have a Thanksgiving Fun Run at 9 a.m. at Zorinsky Lake.

Christmas in Olde Towne Bellevue, the annual holiday lights and music show, starts at 6 p.m., according to The Bellevue Times. Enjoy the displays through Jan. 6.

FRIDAY

The RiverFront will have a Turkey Trot at 9:30 a.m. The trail starts at the 11th Street Promenade. Those wanting to get warmed up together are invited to a quick mobility class at 9 a.m. at Gene Leahy Mall’s Downtown Green.

The Durham Museum will have its annual Union Station tree-lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. but welcomes visitors to enjoy other entertainment including live music, impromtu dance numbers, cookie decorating, a scavenger hunt, and holiday crafts, from 4-8 p.m. Santa is also expected to make an appearance!

Another chance to catch Bright Nights at Lauritzen Gardens happens Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with additional dates planned through Dec. 30. Tickets this weekend run $9 for kids ages 3-12 and $15 for ages 13 and older. Members get a 50% discount, and kids ages 2 and younger are admitted for free.

SATURDAY

Omaha’s Holiday Lights Festival kicks off to once again Shine a Light on Hunger. Head to The RiverFront at 6 p.m. to see displays light up Gene Leahy Mall. In additon to music and lights throughout the park, visitors can enjoy video projections on the Performance Pavillion and Burlington Building. The seven-minute multimedia show will run every hour during the holiday season; the park is open until 11 p.m.

Other light displays will be showcased within a six-block area in north Omaha, near 24th and Lake streets; and in south Omaha, along 24th Street, between L and Q Streets.

And don’t forget to stop by your favorite local business for Small Business Saturday!

SUNDAY

Watch “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in Concert” with a live orchestra! The Omaha Symphony will perform alongside a screening of the beloved movie this weekend. Tickets to Saturday’s performance are already sold out, but the 2 p.m. Sunday show still has open seats.

ONGOING

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium opened its “Zoolightful” holiday event on Friday. The zoo will be decked out with holiday lights and “enchanting experiences” like Peppermint Pines, Gingerbread Village, Polar Plaza, and even reindeer games. Tickets can be purchased online for $16 for kids ages 3-11 and $20 for ages 12 and older.

The Omaha Community Playhouse production of “A Christmas Carol” won’t have performances on Wednesday and Thursday this week, but tickets are available for other shows through Dec. 23.

Head to The Durham Museum for their “White Christmas” exhibition celebrating the 1954 classic holiday movie courtesy of the Rosemary Clooney House Museum and private colletors. See film costumes worn by Bing Crosby, Rosemary Clooney, Danny Kaye, and Vera-Ellen. The exhibit is on display through Jan. 28.

Santa’s Rock N Lights features a mile of lights synchronized to music from 4:50-9 p.m. weekdays — 10 p.m. on weekends — at Werner Park in Papillion. The displays include 3D light sculptures of reindeer, polar bears, snowflakes, emojis, and even dinosaurs! Tickets are available online from $25.99-$32.99 per vehicle, with added charges for large-capacity vehicles, depending on the day. The display runs through Dec. 31, with special themed events in December.

