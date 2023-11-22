We are Local
Thanksgiving safety: Keep the holiday happy this weekend

From people to pets, turkey to towing, authorities and agencies are helping the community keep themselves and their loved ones safe and healthy over the holiday weekend.
The American Automobile Association reintroduced its Tow2Go program aimed at assisting stranded drivers during the holiday travel season.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Area agencies and are helping you and yours have a safe Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

AAA will again provide its Tow to Go services to help keep impaired drivers in several states including Nebraska and Iowa off the roads and offer anyone with car trouble this holiday weekend.

Drivers needing urgent assistance from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Monday are advised to call 855-2-TOW-2-GO / 855-286-9246 for a safe and free ride home along with your vehicle — whether you’re a AAA member or not.

“Tow to Go serves as that last line of defense in keeping impaired drivers off the road,” said Brian Ortner, spokesman for the Auto Club Group. “If you plan to celebrate this weekend, make plans for a safe ride home first. If your plans fall through, you can call AAA and we’ll get you to a safe place.”

Omaha Police are also urging drivers to buckle up this weekend and is working with the Nebrasks Department of Transportation for a seatbelt campaign.

“Lack of seatbelt use continues to be the major contributing factor in our state’s fatal crashes. The Omaha Police Department urges all vehicle occupants to buckle up every trip, every time,” the OPD release states.

Press Release: OPD participating in Thanksgiving seatbelt campaign Tuesday, November 21, 2023 The Omaha Police...

Posted by Omaha Police Department on Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Nebraska Poison Center also provided a list of food safety DOs and DON’Ts ahead of Thanksiving, particularly those preparing those meals.

A few helpful Thanksgiving Day safety tips: • DO ask all kitchen helpers to wash their hands using warm water and soap...

Posted by Nebraska Regional Poison Center on Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Speaking of food, did you know that your pets probably shouldn’t be partaking in your Thanksgiving meal no matter how much they beg. Turkey, ham, stuffing, desserts, dough, butter — these are just a few things that the American Kennel Club says is bad for dogs and that veterinarians say are bad for cats, too.

And in the event that your pup gets into something it shouldn’t, you can call the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at 888-246-4435.

