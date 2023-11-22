We are Local
South Omaha residents concerned with recent vehicle break-ins

Residents in south Omaha are concerned after a number of recent attempted car break-ins.
By Johan Marin
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Residents in a south Omaha neighborhood are concerned and waiting for answers after someone attempted to break into their cars but instead left a bloody trail.

6 News talked with neighbors on Wednesday about the bizarre incident that happened a couple of days ago on S. 27th Street.

Neighbors woke up Saturday morning to about five vehicles with blood on the side doors. One of the cars even had blood stained inside the glove department.

According to OPD, they say someone was trying to break into people’s cars Friday night, but they were not able to find that person.

It’s unknown if the blood they found on the vehicles is from the suspect. Right now, there are no reports of anything stolen or damaged.

However, an investigation is underway to determine what exactly happened.

OPD is now anyone who witnesses or knows anything about the car break-ins to contact them at (402) 444-4877.

