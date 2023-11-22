Photos depict sequence of events that led to Lincoln Police officer shooting wanted man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police shared photos and new details Wednesday of the chaotic sequence of events that led to an officer shooting a wanted man, and the suspect running over his passenger.

LPD Chief Michon Morrow said officers were told Tuesday morning to be on the lookout for 35-year-old Garrett Hanika and the orange Jeep Wrangler he’s known to drive. Hanika had a federal warrant out of Council Bluffs for a probation violation for possession of a weapon. LPD said Hanika is also a suspect in a theft of multiple firearms and ammunition.

Morrow said around 12:20 p.m., an officer spotted the orange Jeep in the Microtel Inn and Suites parking lot at North 25th and Fairfield Streets and called for backup.

One of the photos shows a marked LPD cruiser parked behind the orange Jeep and the officer walking up to the driver’s side window.

This photo shows a marked LPD cruiser parked behind the suspect's orange Jeep and the officer walking up to the driving side’s window. (Lincoln Police)

Another photo shows one of two times the suspect reversed and rammed the cruiser. Morrow said shortly after this, Hanika accelerated forward and tried to hit the officer with his vehicle.

This photo shows one of two times the suspect reversed and rammed the LPD cruiser. (Lincoln Police)

A third photo shows the vehicle up next to a building. That photo was taken after the officer shot at the vehicle twice, striking the suspect.

This photo shows the vehicle up next to a building. That photo was taken after police shot at the vehicle twice, striking the suspect. (Lincoln Police)

During the incident, Morrow said Hanika’s 39-year-old female passenger got out of the Jeep and he ran her over. Employees at a nearby business gave officers a jack to help rescue the woman from underneath the Jeep. Morrow said the woman has serious, “life altering injuries” and is still in the hospital.

Hanika was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. He was later put in jail for the federal warrant as well as charges of first degree assault, attempted first degree assault on an officer, use of a deadly weapon and resisting arrest with a deadly weapon.

The officer who shot the suspect was not injured and was put on administrative leave, which is standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting.

Garrett Hanika, 35. (Lancaster County Jail)

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.