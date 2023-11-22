Omaha health officials warn holiday travelers of respiratory illness exposure

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department says it’s seeing an increase in COVID-19, Flu and RSV cases.

“We always see increases in respiratory illness during this time of year—the fall and winter months—as people gather indoors,” deputy director Justin Frederick.

Frederick told 6 News they’ve seen a 130 percent increase in confirmed cases and a 61 percent increase in hospitalizations since October.

The three-punch combination of the respiratory illnesses going around is making travelers cautious.

“I don’t want to get sick,” said Dorcas Zireva, who’s traveling to Lincoln from Zimbabwe. “I don’t want people to die of COVID, RSV and the flu as well.”

“I’m up on my vaccinations and I travel a lot, and I’ve just come to sort of relax about it a little bit,” said Whitney Milam, who said he came to Omaha from Austin, Texas.

Being up to date on your vaccinations is part of what the health department recommends to help protect yourself against respiratory viruses. They also remind you to wash your hands and cover your cough.

When it comes to RSV, there are new recommendations from the CDC.

“If you’re 60 years of age and older, there’s a vaccine that’s recommended because those individuals are at risk of more severe disease and potential hospitalization,” Frederick said. “For most of us, it’s just a common cold.”

He said the same RSV vaccine is recommended for women who are between 32 and 36 weeks pregnant.

As far as flu season goes, Frederick said cases are higher on the West Coast and the southeast and south-central parts of the country. So if you’re traveling to those areas, consider wearing a mask.

A January report by the Cochran Research Institute stated, “We are uncertain whether wearing masks or N95/P2 respirators helps to slow the spread of respiratory viruses.”

A month later, Cochran posted its review had been “widely misinterpreted,” though.

The DCHD said it typically takes a couple of weeks for boosters or other immunizations to take effect, so it might be a little bit too late for Thanksgiving. They strongly encourage getting them as we prepare for the upcoming holidays though.

