We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Officials use truck as example of how not to drive in snowy season

The Anchorage Police Department shared a photo of a driver with snow piled high on their...
The Anchorage Police Department shared a photo of a driver with snow piled high on their truck’s windshield, hood, and roof.(Anchorage Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Gray News) – Officials in Alaska are reminding drivers nationwide of what NOT to do during snow season.

The Anchorage Police Department shared a photo of a driver with snow piled high on their truck’s windshield hood, and roof.

Police said the truck was seen in traffic on Sunday.

“Illegal. Irresponsible. Dangerous. So many words to be used here. How about just ‘no,’” the police department wrote on Facebook.

Police said that they normally would blur the face of the driver before publicly posting a photo, but in this case, you can’t even see the person driving because the snow is piled so high.

“But we will absolutely use this as a lesson of what not to do. It’s that important,” the department wrote.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6FAWD
6 First Alert Weather Days: Snow may impact weekend travel after Thanksgiving
Altercation between brothers leaves one dead in north Omaha home, records show
6 First Alert Traffic
6 First Alert Traffic: Omaha water main break forces two-week closure
Co-host Sharon Osbourne tapes an episode of the CBS talk show "The Talk" at Alice Tully Hall in...
Sharon Osbourne warns of the dangers of Ozempic after dropping below 100 pounds
A dispute over extended warranty coverage forced one Omaha couple to pay over $10,000 out for a...
Omaha couple forced to pay for pickup engine amid vehicle warranty dispute

Latest News

FILE - This June 24, 2015, file photo shows the Hulu Apple TV app icon.
You can get Hulu for $0.99 a month during its Black Friday sale
Matt Rhule addressed reporters ahead of Friday's Huskers game vs Iowa.
Huskers Quick Hits: Matt Rhule names starting quarterback vs. Iowa, injury updates
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy (12) runs against Wisconsin's Christian Alliegro during the second half...
Coach Matt Rhule names Chubba Purdy starting quarterback for Nebraska-Iowa game
FILE - President John F. Kennedy waves from his car in a motorcade approximately one minute...
JFK assassination remembered 60 years later by surviving witnesses to history, including AP reporter
The JFK Presidential Library in Boston, Massachusetts will hold a special exhibit to mark the...
JFK Library unveils rare exhibit for 60th anniversary of his assassination