New multi-language EAS getting results in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two months ago, the Douglas County Health Department alongside local organizations, Restoring Dignity and World Speaks, launched an Emergency Language Alert Network. Now it’s in full swing and continues to grow.

Currently, the network has 47 leaders from 25 ethnic communities.

Important health-related alerts start at the Douglas County Health Department and spread through channels to the people who need them. That includes COVID-19, flu, and RSV information. The latest notable alerts include information on rabies, tuberculosis, and lead contamination.

Mahamed Jimale came to America ten years ago as a refugee from Somalia. Now, he helps the 7,500 Somalian refugees navigate life in Douglas County through his nonprofit, the East African Development Association of Nebraska, or EADAN.

“We send them through message, through WhatsApp, Facebook, Snapchat. Also, we make the calls,” he said. “Basically we are volunteers of the community. And we want to help the families to make sure they get the information they need from us.”

Jimale volunteered to join the Emergency Language Alert Network.

“When the message comes from the leader, they will trust the message and it’s easier,” said Paw Bway Htoo with Restoring Dignity.

“We translate it, and we send them to the people that need it,” said Jimale.

He explained how this network would’ve been helpful during the pandemic.

“When COVID-19 came there was no connection. There was not even a single connection between the health department and this community.”

Now, he said he feels better equipped to help keep people in Douglas County safe, regardless of the language they speak.

“It’s a great time. For me and my community. Now we have a connection.”

Restoring Dignity organizers said they always welcome community leaders to join their network and can do so on their website.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.