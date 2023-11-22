Nebraska Department of Education release student achievement report

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - From teacher shortages to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are a lot of hurdles for the Nebraska Department of Education to overcome, but progress is being made.

“Overall, I think very pleased with the trend line we have from an assessment and an accountability perspective,” said Nebraska DOE Commissioner Brian Maher.

New results released Wednesday show 58 percent of Nebraska students in grades 3-8 were considered proficient in English language arts, performing at the “on track” or “advanced level” and 61 percent were proficient in math.

“But when I break it down into some of the sub-groups, I see we’ve got a lot of work to do yet as a state,” Maher said.

A breakdown of classifications shows while 27 percent of Nebraska schools were classified as “excellent,” the highest rating, 7 percent were designated as “needs support to improve,” the lowest rating.

“For schools that are designated or recognized as ‘needs support to improve,’ our office of coordinated school and research support reached out to help identify areas of need, including some of those achievement gaps and we provide resources,” said Nebraska DOE Director of Accountability Derek Ippensen.

That focus on achievement gaps includes students with disabilities, economically disadvantaged students, and English learners.

School leaders say the next step is working closely with schools and the state legislature.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.