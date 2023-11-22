We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nebraska Department of Education release student achievement report

The Nebraska Department of Education released new student success data Wednesday.
By Jacqueline Fernandez
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - From teacher shortages to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are a lot of hurdles for the Nebraska Department of Education to overcome, but progress is being made.

“Overall, I think very pleased with the trend line we have from an assessment and an accountability perspective,” said Nebraska DOE Commissioner Brian Maher.

New results released Wednesday show 58 percent of Nebraska students in grades 3-8 were considered proficient in English language arts, performing at the “on track” or “advanced level” and 61 percent were proficient in math.

“But when I break it down into some of the sub-groups, I see we’ve got a lot of work to do yet as a state,” Maher said.

A breakdown of classifications shows while 27 percent of Nebraska schools were classified as “excellent,” the highest rating, 7 percent were designated as “needs support to improve,” the lowest rating.

“For schools that are designated or recognized as ‘needs support to improve,’ our office of coordinated school and research support reached out to help identify areas of need, including some of those achievement gaps and we provide resources,” said Nebraska DOE Director of Accountability Derek Ippensen.

That focus on achievement gaps includes students with disabilities, economically disadvantaged students, and English learners.

School leaders say the next step is working closely with schools and the state legislature.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6FAWD
6 First Alert Weather Days: Snow may impact weekend travel after Thanksgiving
Altercation between brothers leaves one dead in north Omaha home, records show
6 First Alert Traffic
6 First Alert Traffic: Omaha water main break forces two-week closure
Co-host Sharon Osbourne tapes an episode of the CBS talk show "The Talk" at Alice Tully Hall in...
Sharon Osbourne warns of the dangers of Ozempic after dropping below 100 pounds
A dispute over extended warranty coverage forced one Omaha couple to pay over $10,000 out for a...
Omaha couple forced to pay for pickup engine amid vehicle warranty dispute

Latest News

Alicia Dallman Shoemaker, an educator at Elkhorn Public Schools, was recently named the 2024...
Elkhorn world language educator earns national award
Ashland man killed in pickup rollover crash; Bennington woman transported by medical helicopter
Goodwill locations in Omaha are asking for plastic bag donations.
Omaha metro Goodwill stores asking for plastic bag donations
Kevin Thornton received 60-75 years in prison for the murder of Sincere Brooks in Omaha last...
Man convicted in Omaha murder receives consecutive sentences