Judge hands down consecutive sentences for man convicted in 2022 shooting death
Kevin Thornton shot and killed 19-year-old Sincere Brooks in a north Omaha neighborhood last November.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was sentenced to 60-75 years for the murder of a 19-year-old a year ago.
Sincere Brooks was shot dead Nov. 1, 2022, in a neighborhood a block north of NW Radial Highway near 49th Street.
Kevin Thornton was initially charged with first-degree murder, possession of a gun by a prohibited person, possession of a stolen gun, attempted robbery, and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
He was convicted at trial of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
On Tuesday, he was ordered by Judge J. Russell Derr to serveconsecutive terms on the charges: 40-50 years for the murder and 20-25 years for the weapons charge. He will get credit for 365 days he’s already served.
Managing Editor Kevin Westhues contributed to this report.
