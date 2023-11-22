Judge hands down consecutive sentences for man convicted in 2022 shooting death

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was sentenced to 60-75 years for the murder of a 19-year-old a year ago.

Sincere Brooks was shot dead Nov. 1, 2022, in a neighborhood a block north of NW Radial Highway near 49th Street.

Kevin Thornton was initially charged with first-degree murder, possession of a gun by a prohibited person, possession of a stolen gun, attempted robbery, and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

He was convicted at trial of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Kevin Thornton, 18 (Omaha Police Department)

On Tuesday, he was ordered by Judge J. Russell Derr to serveconsecutive terms on the charges: 40-50 years for the murder and 20-25 years for the weapons charge. He will get credit for 365 days he’s already served.

—

Get breaking news sent to your inbox. Sign up for 6 News alerts.

—

Managing Editor Kevin Westhues contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.