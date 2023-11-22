Huskers Quick Hits: Matt Rhule names starting quarterback vs. Iowa, injury updates

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Matt Rhule addressed reporters one final time before Friday’s all-important game against the Hawkeyes. With a win, the Huskers would clinch a bowl game for the first time since 2016.

Here were the highlights from Wednesday morning’s news conference:

1. Chubba Purdy named starting quarterback vs. Iowa

The Huskers have often deferred to gametime decisions when their starting quarterback is in question. Not this time.

Matt Rhule announced that Chubba Purdy will start Friday vs. Iowa. The move comes after Purdy completed 15 of his 24 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown in Saturday’s loss at Wisconsin.

“Heinrich is not healthy,” Rhule said. “He’s an emergency guy. I thought Chubba played really well on Saturday. I though he practiced really well this week. There really wasn’t much of a debate in our minds. I just felt like it would be better to say it in case people were wondering.”

2. LB Nick Henrich re-tore his ACL

The Huskers veteran linebacker suffered the injury in overtime at Wisconsin, Rhule revealed. The Omaha native worked tirelessly to return this season after originally tearing his ACL last year against Purdue.

“Obviously Nick won’t play. He has some decisions to make, but he’ll walk on Friday,” Rhule said. “That’s why I said on Monday these guys have given us everything. Nick is one of those guys that’s given us everything. So that was brutal.”

3. RB Anthony Grant will be a gametime decision

Grant is nursing an ankle sprain, according to Rhule. The senior running back saw his most carries (12) at Wisconsin since the Illinois game on October 6.

“He practiced today,” Rhule said. “Kind of a gametime decision. A low ankle sprain but obviously at that position you want to feel good. I think he’ll play but what his volume is will have to remain to be seen.”

Nebraska is scheduled to kick off against Iowa Friday at 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium.

