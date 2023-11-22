Gov. Pillen, White House order flags at half-staff for Rosalynn Carter

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff beginning Saturday.

The issue comes in accordance with a request from the White House to honor former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, who died Saturday at age 96.

The order is effective from Saturday, Nov. 25, through sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 29, which is the day of Carter’s interment in Plains, Georgia.

Rosalynn Carter was the wife of former President Jimmy Carter, who served in the White House from 1977-1981. They were married for 77 years.

