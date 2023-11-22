We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer Wednesday, breezy and cooler Thanksgiving

By Emily Roehler
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a chilly and windy Tuesday we have a day of pleasant weather to enjoy. We’ll warm back up to the 50s briefly Wednesday with lighter S winds and plenty of sun.

Wednesday
Wednesday(wowt)

This comes ahead of a drop back to the low to mid 40s for a breezy but overall decent Thanksgiving forecast locally.

Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving(wowt)

If you are traveling out of state or have relatives coming in the forecast is generally cooperative across the country Wednesday and Thursday. A system, mainly rain, moves off of the E coast Wednesday with an otherwise very quiet picture elsewhere. On Tuesday snow chances increase across Idaho, Montana and Wyoming but it does not look too heavy at this point. This eventually pushes into Central Nebraska on Friday but keeps west of the viewing area.

Wednesday travel outlook
Wednesday travel outlook(wowt)
Thursday travel outlook
Thursday travel outlook(wowt)

Cold arrives for the end of the week with our next chance for snow over the weekend. Chances are looking more promising and Saturday and Sunday and we’ve made both days 6 First Alert Weather Days with travel impacts possible locally Saturday evening through the first half of Sunday.... regional impacts could begin Friday.

6FAWD
6FAWD(wowt)
Snow potential
Snow potential(wowt)

After the weekend highs climb back to the 40s.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clayton McCue, 16, was attacked Nov. 8 near 180th and Harrison streets and died from his...
Omaha 16-year-old accused of stabbing, killing teen denied bond
Montel Jones, Jr., 20, is charged with felony sexual abuse by a school employee.
Omaha alternative school teacher charged with child sex abuse
(AP file photo)
Omaha Police make two arrests in string of Walgreens robberies
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Ex-scout leader in Nebraska facing additional felonies in child exploitation case
A dispute over extended warranty coverage forced one Omaha couple to pay over $10,000 out for a...
Omaha couple forced to pay for pickup engine amid vehicle warranty dispute

Latest News

6FAWD
6 First Alert Weather Days: Snow may impact weekend travel after Thanksgiving
Jade's 6 First Alert Weather Day Forecast
Cold Friday with some snow possible late Saturday
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Chilly Thanksgiving after a mild Wednesday
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast