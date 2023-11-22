Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer Wednesday, breezy and cooler Thanksgiving

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a chilly and windy Tuesday we have a day of pleasant weather to enjoy. We’ll warm back up to the 50s briefly Wednesday with lighter S winds and plenty of sun.

Wednesday (wowt)

This comes ahead of a drop back to the low to mid 40s for a breezy but overall decent Thanksgiving forecast locally.

Thanksgiving (wowt)

If you are traveling out of state or have relatives coming in the forecast is generally cooperative across the country Wednesday and Thursday. A system, mainly rain, moves off of the E coast Wednesday with an otherwise very quiet picture elsewhere. On Tuesday snow chances increase across Idaho, Montana and Wyoming but it does not look too heavy at this point. This eventually pushes into Central Nebraska on Friday but keeps west of the viewing area.

Wednesday travel outlook (wowt)

Thursday travel outlook (wowt)

Cold arrives for the end of the week with our next chance for snow over the weekend. Chances are looking more promising and Saturday and Sunday and we’ve made both days 6 First Alert Weather Days with travel impacts possible locally Saturday evening through the first half of Sunday.... regional impacts could begin Friday.

6FAWD (wowt)

Snow potential (wowt)

After the weekend highs climb back to the 40s.

10 Day Forecast (WOWT)

