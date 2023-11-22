We are Local
Elkhorn world language educator earns national award

Alicia Dallman Shoemaker, an educator at Elkhorn Public Schools, was recently named the 2024...
Alicia Dallman Shoemaker, an educator at Elkhorn Public Schools, was recently named the 2024 National Language Teacher of the Year.(ACTFL)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - An Elkhorn teacher received major recognition last week.

Alicia Dallman Shoemaker was named the 2024 National Language Teacher of the Year by the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages, or ACTFL.

The award was presented to Dallman Shoemaker last Friday at the 2023 ACTFl Convention in Chicago.

ENRMS World Languages teacher, Alicia Dallman Shoemaker, was recently named the 2024 National Language Teacher of the...

Posted by Elkhorn Public Schools on Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Dallman Shoemaker is the District Department Chair, PLC Leader, and world language teacher at Elkhorn Public Schools.

“We congratulate Alicia on being named 2024 ACTFL National Language Teacher of the Year,” said ACTFL Interim Executive Director Marty Abbott in a press release Wednesday. “I applaud her unwavering commitment to her students and the field of language education. I eagerly anticipate our collaboration as she takes on the significant responsibility of ACTFL National Language Teacher of the Year during a pivotal time for the profession.”

To read the full release regarding Dallman Shoemaker’s achievement, click here.

