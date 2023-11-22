We are Local
Election 2024: Prominent Iowa Christian conservative leader endorses Ron DeSantis

Bob Vander Plaats is the CEO of The Family Leader
Bob Vander Plaats, CEO of The Family Leader, told our Iowa Capitol Bureau he endorsed Ron DeSantis for President on Fox News Tuesday night.
By Dave Price
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa - (Gray Iowa Capitol Bureau) - Bob Vander Plaats, the leader of a prominent social conservative organization in Iowa, Tuesday evening endorsed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for president less than two months before Iowa’s first-in-the-nation GOP Caucuses.

“He (DeSantis) can lead on day one. He won’t be a lame duck president on day one,” Vander Plaats told Gray TV Iowa’s Des Moines Bureau in a 1 on 1 interview. “He’ll surround himself with the best and brightest. He’s got a record of not only saying what he’s going to do but actually getting it done as governor of Florida.”

Vander Plaats, the president and CEO of The Family Leader, has a track record of endorsing winners. In 2008 he endorsed former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee. In 2012 he supported former Pennsylvania senator Rick Santorum. And in 2016 Vander Plaats endorsed Texas Senator Ted Cruz. All three of those candidates won the Iowa Caucuses. Trump finished second to Cruz that cycle.

Vander Plaats thinks that DeSantis can be the fourth straight candidate with his endorsement to win, despite the fact that former president Donald Trump leads all statewide polls by 25-30%. Vander Plaats points to those previous Caucus winners surging in the campaign’s final two months. And he believes that DeSantis can do the same.

“Not only can he win the nomination but he can win the general election,” Vander Plaats said and added that he doesn’t believe that Trump can win the general election against President Joe Biden, a Democrat.

Trump would be too focused on settling scores against those who don’t agree with him, Vander Plaats believes and he doesn’t think that Trump would be able to accomplish the goals that he claims that he would do if re-elected.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump released a video again criticizing Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, who endorsed DeSantis earlier this month. Reynolds then responded, “It’s not about me. It’s about the country.”

Vander Plaats said that Trump’s behavior attacking others like Reynolds shows what type of person that he is. “Reveals a lot of the character on President Trump’s part about going after Governor Reynolds, the most popular governor in my lifetime.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

