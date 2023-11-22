Debris dumping leads to property dispute between Plattsmouth neighbors

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - Behind his house, Dan Feder owns land that he’s filling in to potentially build on down the road.

“I’m just trying to be a good neighbor,” Feder said.

But a dispute has developed after neighbor Don Jenkins found debris pushed onto his property.

“I came home one night and it was there,” Jenkins said. “It looks like an earthquake is here.”

Even a private certified survey shows encroachment.

Surveyor Danny Whitfield measured 8,700 square feet of Don’s land covered by his neighbor’s debris.

“I don’t know who their surveyor is but [I don’t agree],” Feder said.

It’s a dispute that can’t be settled by Plattsmouth’s zoning administrator, who told Jenkins that it’s a civil matter and he does not believe the property is being used as a landfill, but instead, being elevated with approved material.

But it’s not just concrete that has been tossed across to Jenkins’ yard, though, it’s pieces of plastic, wood, metal, and landscape covering sprinkled about.

“The state guy, he comes out about once a month,” Feder said. “[It’s just] concrete and dirt.”

In August, the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy found violations and ordered Feder to clean out solid waste. A re-inspection report in late October says it appears steps have been taken to resolve the violations.

But after what 6 News found on the property just last week, Jenkins says an inspector came back Monday. Those findings will be made public within two weeks, though Jenkins’ concern is more than what’s in the debris sitting on his land.

“It’s not a civil matter, it’s a serious matter with me,” Jenkins said. “All this is on my property and I don’t have the equipment to push it back.

Feder, who invited debris dumping by numerous contractors, says he will eventually cover it with dirt, and he says he doesn’t need a permit or license, according to the state of Nebraska.

But Jenkins says debris and damaged trees on his property show that Feder’s ground-elevation project is off to a rocky start.

“I want the excavating company that put it here to come back and take it off,” Jenkins said.

Determining who dumped debris on Jenkins’ land is difficult because several contractors used the site. 6 News spoke to one contractor who claims they only followed Feder’s instructions on where to dump.

