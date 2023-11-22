Crews respond to overnight house fire in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An overnight house fire in Omaha was deemed to be accidental.

Fire crews responded to the area of 102nd and J streets around 4 a.m. Tuesday. A “help-wanted” call was issued shortly after crews arrived to find heavy smoke inside the house.

The fire was quickly extinguished and investigators quickly determined the cause to be accidental.

No injuries were reported. The estimated total damage is around $40,000.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.