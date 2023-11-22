We are Local
Crews respond to overnight house fire in Omaha

Omaha fire crews quickly extinguished a house blaze early Tuesday morning.
Omaha fire crews quickly extinguished a house blaze early Tuesday morning.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An overnight house fire in Omaha was deemed to be accidental.

Fire crews responded to the area of 102nd and J streets around 4 a.m. Tuesday. A “help-wanted” call was issued shortly after crews arrived to find heavy smoke inside the house.

The fire was quickly extinguished and investigators quickly determined the cause to be accidental.

No injuries were reported. The estimated total damage is around $40,000.

