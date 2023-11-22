Coach Matt Rhule names Chubba Purdy starting quarterback for Nebraska-Iowa game
Heroes game: Huskers kick off against the Hawkeyes at 11 a.m. Friday in Lincoln
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Huskers Coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday morning that Chubba Purdy will start as quarterback against the Hawkeyes.
Rhule spoke with reporters one final time before Friday’s all-important game against the Hawkeyes. With a win, the Huskers would clinch a bowl game for the first time since 2016.
Nebraska is scheduled to kick off against Iowa at 11 a.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium.
—
