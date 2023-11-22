We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Coach Matt Rhule names Chubba Purdy starting quarterback for Nebraska-Iowa game

Heroes game: Huskers kick off against the Hawkeyes at 11 a.m. Friday in Lincoln
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy (12) runs against Wisconsin's Christian Alliegro during the second half...
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy (12) runs against Wisconsin's Christian Alliegro during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Huskers Coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday morning that Chubba Purdy will start as quarterback against the Hawkeyes.

Rhule spoke with reporters one final time before Friday’s all-important game against the Hawkeyes. With a win, the Huskers would clinch a bowl game for the first time since 2016.

Nebraska is scheduled to kick off against Iowa at 11 a.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium.

Get breaking news updates in your inbox. Sign up for 6 News email alerts.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6FAWD
6 First Alert Weather Days: Snow may impact weekend travel after Thanksgiving
Altercation between brothers leaves one dead in north Omaha home, records show
6 First Alert Traffic
6 First Alert Traffic: Omaha water main break forces two-week closure
Co-host Sharon Osbourne tapes an episode of the CBS talk show "The Talk" at Alice Tully Hall in...
Sharon Osbourne warns of the dangers of Ozempic after dropping below 100 pounds
A dispute over extended warranty coverage forced one Omaha couple to pay over $10,000 out for a...
Omaha couple forced to pay for pickup engine amid vehicle warranty dispute

Latest News

Matt Rhule addressed reporters ahead of Friday's Huskers game vs Iowa.
Huskers Quick Hits: Matt Rhule names starting quarterback vs. Iowa, injury updates
Westside football celebrates back-to-back state championship win.
Westside wins back-to-back state championships with dominant win over Elkhorn South, 56-0
FULL VIDEO: Outside Hitter Merritt Beason Game Week Press Conference (11/21/23)
FULL VIDEO: Outside Hitter Merritt Beason Game Week Press Conference (11/21/23)
FULL VIDEO: DL Ty Robinson Iowa Game Week Press Conference (11/21/23)
FULL VIDEO: DL Ty Robinson Iowa Game Week Press Conference (11/21/23)