Coach Matt Rhule names Chubba Purdy starting quarterback for Nebraska-Iowa game

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Huskers Coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday morning that Chubba Purdy will start as quarterback against the Hawkeyes.

Rhule spoke with reporters one final time before Friday’s all-important game against the Hawkeyes. With a win, the Huskers would clinch a bowl game for the first time since 2016.

BREAKING: Matt Rhule named Chubba Purdy the Huskers starting quarterback for Friday vs. Iowa. @WOWT6News — Clayton Collier (@ClaytonJCollier) November 22, 2023

Nebraska is scheduled to kick off against Iowa at 11 a.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium.

