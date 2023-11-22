City of Lincoln announces snowplow naming contest finalists
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) announced the 25 finalists for the “Name That Snowplow” contest.
From now until Dec. 6, Lincoln residents can vote for their eight favorite names. The winning names will be announced Dec. 7 and appear on eight City snowplows. Winners will also receive free prizes from LTU.
LTU said residents submitted 1,739 names for the contest. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Operations and Maintenance team members voted for the 25 finalists.
“Wow! Our team is thrilled to see the community enjoy and participate in the City’s Name That Snowplow winter contest,” said LTU Director Liz Elliott. “We have heard engaging stories where school classrooms, preschools, daycares and even business offices are holding their own mini-naming contests to submit their own winning names to the contest. Our Winter Operations team has been so appreciative of the support and we can’t wait to see what the final eight winning snowplow names will be.”
Snowplow name finalists are as follows:
AntiSnowcial
Austin Plowers
Beet(le) Juice
Big Frosty
Blizzard Of Oz
Clearopathra
Darth Blader
Optimus Brine
Mr. Salty
Plow Force One
Plowasaurus Rex
Plowy McPlowface
Plowzilla
Polar Express
Salty McBrine
Scoop Dogg
Señor Push
Sir PlowsAlot
S’No Big Deal
S’no Problem
Snow Big Red
SnowMater
Thaw Patrol
Truck Norris
Winter Soldier
For more information about the Name That Snowplow contest and to vote, visit lincoln.ne.gov/NameThatSnowplow.
Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.
Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.