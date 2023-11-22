City of Lincoln announces snowplow naming contest finalists

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) announced the 25 finalists for the “Name That Snowplow” contest.

From now until Dec. 6, Lincoln residents can vote for their eight favorite names. The winning names will be announced Dec. 7 and appear on eight City snowplows. Winners will also receive free prizes from LTU.

LTU said residents submitted 1,739 names for the contest. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Operations and Maintenance team members voted for the 25 finalists.

“Wow! Our team is thrilled to see the community enjoy and participate in the City’s Name That Snowplow winter contest,” said LTU Director Liz Elliott. “We have heard engaging stories where school classrooms, preschools, daycares and even business offices are holding their own mini-naming contests to submit their own winning names to the contest. Our Winter Operations team has been so appreciative of the support and we can’t wait to see what the final eight winning snowplow names will be.”

Snowplow name finalists are as follows:

AntiSnowcial

Austin Plowers

Beet(le) Juice

Big Frosty

Blizzard Of Oz

Clearopathra

Darth Blader

Optimus Brine

Mr. Salty

Plow Force One

Plowasaurus Rex

Plowy McPlowface

Plowzilla

Polar Express

Salty McBrine

Scoop Dogg

Señor Push

Sir PlowsAlot

S’No Big Deal

S’no Problem

Snow Big Red

SnowMater

Thaw Patrol

Truck Norris

Winter Soldier

For more information about the Name That Snowplow contest and to vote, visit lincoln.ne.gov/NameThatSnowplow.

