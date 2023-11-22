Century-old Omaha steakhouse helping carry on family holiday traditions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For many, the holidays are all about tradition.

Over the years, Omaha has lost many family-owned steakhouses, putting an end to the traditions of families who visited and the people who worked in those places.

But there’s one steakhouse in south Omaha that continues to carry on the family tradition.

There’s not enough room on the wall for all the decades Johnny’s Cafe has served Omaha. Frank Kawa opened for business in the 1920s.

“He started it in 1922,” Kari Kawa said. “He was an immigrant from Poland. He came over and bought a little bar that sold soda pop that had like five tables in it next to the stockyards. As the stockyards grew, the restaurant grew.”

Johnny’s Cafe has been in business for more than 100 years, and it’s always been in the family.

“My uncle and my father took it over and I think we all just felt like there was a tradition to keep up, and we enjoyed doing it.”

Now, the grandchildren of Frank Kawa run the business.

“I think it’s wonderful to keep the legacy of our grandfather,” Kari said. “My uncle and my father worked very hard to put Johnny’s on the map and we’re excited to be a part of that. We’ve gone through good times and bad times and I think just the loyalty of our customers and guests have kept us alive.”

Peter Longo and his family traveled from Kearney to have a meal at Johnny’s and to continue a family tradition.

“My mom and dad brought us here every Saturday,” Longo said.

Now, Peter is bringing his children and grandchildren to enjoy Johnny’s Cafe.

“We’ve been coming here since I was a little boy, so it’s been 30-some years, and now our kids are coming,” Longo said.

Kari and her sister know many of the customers who’ve dined at Johnny’s over the years and they’re hoping they will continue to be a part of their guest’s family traditions and special events.

“We’re excited to be a part of people’s memories,” Kari said. “Their weddings, where they had their first date, where they celebrated their kid’s birthdays. It’s a wonderful thing to be a part of.”

Kari says their employees are like family and that’s the main reason for the continued success of Johnny’s Cafe.

