Briefly warmer Wednesday before cooling moves in for the holiday and beyond

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday will start off with some seasonal temps in the 20s; however, that is cooler than we have had for many of our recent mornings.

Temperatures will recover very nicely, though, as we land in the mid 50s for highs.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Southerly winds will be consistently in the 10 to 20 mph range and gusts that occasionally get to near 25 mph.

Southerly Wind Gusts Wednesday (WOWT)

Things change some for Thanksgiving proper, however.

We do stay dry but it will be a colder day with highs in the low 40s.

Thanksgiving Forecast (WOWT)

Wind speeds will be about the same as today but the direction will be out of the north, bringing colder air into the area.

Cloud cover will also be on the increase through the day.

The clouds will stay in place through our Friday with highs only in the 30s.

Dress warm if you will be heading to Memorial Stadium for the game!

Heroes Game Forecast (WOWT)

Our next chance for precipitation arrives late Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning.

Both Saturday and Sunday are 6 First Alert Weather Days for the possible travel impacts due to the light snow.

6 First Alert Weather Days This Weekend (WOWT)

Next week sees calm weather with temps staying near average in the 40s.

