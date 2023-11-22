Bacon emphasizes importance of farm bill as lines get longer at Omaha food banks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many people may not have paid much attention to a vote by federal lawmakers just a few days ago, which extended the 2018 farm bill.

But with the growing need for help with food in the Omaha metro, there are some who are keeping a close eye on and educating others about the importance of the multi-year legislation.

The line around San Andres Lutheran Church in South Omaha is evidence that plenty of people in the community are having a hard time getting enough to eat.

Pastor Omar Vila has operated the food pantry at San Andres for four years. He wants the community to know that continued help putting food on their table is warped up in politics.

“We are all in this effort to cover and to bring justice to our tables,” Vila said. “The farm bill is approaching to the decision and we all want to be part of it.”

The farm bill has been extended through September 2024. The bill does a lot to help farmers, but it also boosts people who need an assist in feeding their families.

Rep. Don Bacon from Omaha made a visit to San Andres Tuesday to help hand out some of the food bundles.

The U.S. Congressman says he doesn’t want to wait until September to get to work on a new farm bill.

“Today, we have about 1-in-8 people who need food assistance,” Bacon said. “It could be SNAP or it could be a food bank, but 1-in-8 people in America, that’s an increase.”

However, with everything going on in the world and here in the U.S., lawmakers’ attention may not be on the long lines of people needing a farm bill that will continue to offer a helping hand.

“Higher priorities right now are getting an actual budget for next year, and then we also have to pass Israel aid, Ukrainian aid, and we need a border security bill,” Bacon said. “I think that’s why the farm bill is being pushed back. These things have taken priority in the meantime, but frankly, the farm bill is important.”

The farm bill is typically renewed every five years, so the most recent one expired on Sept. 30. The extension passed by Congress last week gives lawmakers an entire extra year to get a new farm bill passed.

Bacon said he hopes to have the bill written and out of committee in February.

