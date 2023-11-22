Ashland man killed in pickup rollover crash; Bennington woman transported by medical helicopter

MEAD, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed and another seriously injured in a rollover crash Wednesday morning on a county road about 37 miles east of Omaha.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office said a 23-year-old Bennington woman was driving a 2010 Ford F250 just south of Mead on County Road 10 near County Road L at 6:06 a.m. when the vehicle rolled off the road and came to rest upside-down.

Passenger Bryce Budz, also 23, of Ashland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the accident and the investigation is ongoing,” SCSO Sheriff Chris Lichtenberg said in a news release.

According to the report, the pickup was northbound on County Road 10 when the vehicle veered off the road to the right and the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to drive off the road to the left and roll into the west-side ditch.

Budz was wearing a seat-belt, but the driver was not, the release states. She was in critical condition when she was flown by LifeNet helicopter to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

SCSO said Mead, Yutan, and Wahoo fire and rescue personnel all responded to the scene.

