We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Woman accused of taking stolen ambulance on joyride

Police say on Sunday, 43-year-old Jericha Hays stole an ambulance parked outside of Saint Joseph East on North Eagle Creek Drive.
By WKYT News Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A woman is accused of stealing and going on a joyride with an ambulance that she stole from a hospital, WKYT reports.

Police say Jericha Hays, 43, stole an ambulance parked outside of Saint Joseph East in Lexington, Kentucky, on Sunday.

Camarian Dickey says she and her friends were nearly hit by Hays.

“We felt a rush of air, really loud, like a car going by. We turned around, and there was an EMT swerving into the bike lane,” Dickey said.

She says the ambulance was “out of control.”

“And that gurney was about to roll out of the back,” Rowyn Moore said.

The friends say they feel lucky because it was a “close call.”

Police say on Sunday, 43-year-old Jericha Hays stole an ambulance parked outside of Saint Joseph East on North Eagle Creek Drive.

The ambulance had just been sent on a patient transfer when it was stolen.

Director Sherwin Corder says the crew was walking out of the hospital when they were distracted by a woman asking questions when Hays allegedly jumped in the driver’s seat and took off.

“It took a crew that we desperately need out of circulation. Also, an ambulance which is still drivable, but it had to be taken down and inspected,” Corder said.

Police say Hays ignored a number of traffic laws, drove the wrong way down a one-way street and almost hit people from downtown Lexington to the Walmart where she was arrested.

Hays is now charged with a half dozen offenses, including theft and wanton endangerment.

Police say she manifested “extreme indifference to human life.”

“She didn’t even honk. The only honk we heard was from a lady who was turning, and she stopped to ask us if we were OK,” Dickey said.

Corder says the ambulance was checked and should be back in service by Tuesday. He also says they are going to ensure all ambulances have anti-theft devices from now on.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clayton McCue, 16, was attacked Nov. 8 near 180th and Harrison streets and died from his...
Omaha 16-year-old accused of stabbing, killing teen denied bond
Montel Jones, Jr., 20, is charged with felony sexual abuse by a school employee.
Omaha alternative school teacher charged with child sex abuse
(AP file photo)
Omaha Police make two arrests in string of Walgreens robberies
Ralston fire crews spent part of Sunday morning battling an apartment blaze.
Crews battle early-morning fire at Ralston apartment complex
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Ex-scout leader in Nebraska facing additional felonies in child exploitation case

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
Travis Kelce says a ‘cupid’ helped bring him and Taylor Swift together
FILE - The Rolling Stones perform at a celebration for the release of their new album, "Hackney...
The Rolling Stones announce 2024 North American Tour in support of ‘Hackney Diamonds’ album
Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
‘I saw a dead man come back to life:’ Sheriff says miracle saved deputy who was shot in the head
Cold Friday with some snow possible late Saturday
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast