‘Toy and Joy Shop’ returning to Omaha’s Open Door Mission for Christmas season

There are thousands of families that will need help throughout the holiday season.

“They not only need food because of the huge food insecurity issues, but they also need toys,” Gregory said. “So we expect this to be a record-breaking year for us here at the Open Door Mission.”

The Open Door Mission’s “Toy and Joy Shop” was started by Pastor Bob Timberlake decades ago, then serving about 100 families.

Now, the Toy and Joy Shop will bring Christmas cheer to thousands of families in need.

“It was just an opportunity to give a mother, a father, a grandma, a gift to put under the tree for their child,” Gregory said.

There are toys for boys and girls of all ages. Parents will walk through the shop to pick out toys for Santa to deliver, just like any other store. The only difference: the toys are free.

It’s all about trying to treat people with respect and dignity,” Gregory said. “We know there’s a lot of guilt and a lot of shame when someone comes to ask for holiday assistance. We just want to make it very festive and provide quality care.”

Gregory says anyone can help by picking up a toy to donate while out Christmas shopping.

“I’m hoping they’ll add Open Door Mission on their list and they’ll possibly take one of those that are on the Black Friday sale list because we sure would be grateful,” Gregory said.

The item or toy must be new though. While donations of all kinds are typically welcomed by the Open Door Mission, anything used won’t be accepted for this particular occasion.

“Christmas is the only time we put emphasis on ‘new,’” Gregory said. “[The other] 364 days of the year, we give away gently used and people are grateful, but at Christmas, I’m a stickler that it has to be a new item we’re giving away.”

Toys will be available from Dec. 1 through Dec. 22 in the Toy Joy Shop on the Open Door Mission Campus. All toys donated after Dec. 22 will go toward helping next year’s Toy Joy Shop.

For more information on how to donate or volunteer, call 402-422-1111, or visit opendoormission.org.

