THREEPEAT: Bennington shuts out Skutt, 21-0, to win third consecutive Class B title

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Badgers accomplished what no other Class B team has ever accomplished. Bennington made history, winning the program’s third straight Class B state championship, while also extending their win streak to 39 straight games.

In a rematch of the first game of the season, where Bennington beat Skutt, 14-13, on a last-second touchdown, the Badgers looked far more comfortable with their new offense. Bennington quarterback Peyton Sanmann threw for 165 yards and two touchdowns and added 21 yards on the ground. The Badgers’ run game was anchored by senior Quinton Archer who recorded 117 yards on 31 carries and a touchdown. Archer also had a 32-yard receiving touchdown. Receiver Kawiyou Taffa had the other receiving touchdown.

The Skyhawks were led by quarterback Bennett Turman with 84 passing yards. On the ground, Anthony Heithoff led Skutt with 63 yards.

