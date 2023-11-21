Syracuse middle school teacher receives $25,000 Milken Educator Award

SYRACUSE, Neb. (KOLN) - A Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca Middle School teacher received the Milken Educator Award, along with a $25,000 cash prize, on Tuesday.

Leslie McIntosh is a reading and English Language Arts teacher at Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca Middle School. She has spent nearly her entire life in the community, and on Tuesday, her work in the classroom and with students earned her the first Milken Educator Award in SDA Public Schools. The award comes with a $25,000 cash prize.

The Milken Family Foundation recognized McIntosh as a prominent teacher leader with 12 years of teaching experience.

Milken Educator Awards Vice President Stephanie Bishop and Nebraska Commissioner of Education Dr. Brian Maher surprised McIntosh with the award before students, colleagues, dignitaries and media.

According to the Milken Family Foundation, the award recognizes outstanding K-12 educators for their excellence and leadership in the profession.

“Leslie McIntosh stands as a shining example of a teacher who not only empowers her students but also uplifts her entire community through her dedication to educational improvement, targeted strategies, and a genuine passion for nurturing the potential within every child she encounters,” Bishop said. “Her journey is a testament to the transformative power of education and the enduring legacy of an educator who goes above and beyond to inspire and lead.”

The awards will honor up to 75 recipients across the country in 2023-24 as part of the Milken Family Foundation’s Journey to the 3,000th Milken Educator.

The Milken Family Foundation hopes 2023-24 will reach $75 million in individual financial prizes spanning the length of the initiative and more than $144 million invested in the Milken Educator Award national network overall.

“Leslie McIntosh has a passion for teaching and learning,” Dr. Maher said. “By creating a professional learning community for her colleagues, she shows the importance of continuous improvement, not just in her students, but in herself and her fellow teachers. The success of her students shows the impact she is making every day. We are thrilled to celebrate her work and are excited to see what she does in the future.”

McIntosh is the second and final recipient on the Milken Educator Awards tour in Nebraska this 2023-24 season. Jacob Eitzen, a mathematics teacher at Bellevue West High School in Bellevue, received the Award on Nov. 16.

