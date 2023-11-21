Suspect runs over passenger after being shot by Lincoln Police officer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said an officer shot a driver who rammed his police cruiser, and during the chaos, the suspect ran over his passenger.

Lincoln Police Chief Michon Morrow said an officer pulled over an orange Jeep in the Microtel Inn and Suites parking lot at North 25th and Fairfield Streets on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. She said while the officer was attempting to talk with the driver, he reversed quickly and hit the police cruiser.

Morrow said the officer moved out of the way but the driver then sped toward him, prompting the officer to shoot at the driver of the jeep. The driver was struck with a bullet.

During the incident, Morrow said a female passenger got out of the Jeep and the driver ran her over. She was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Morrow said the driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital with less serious injuries.

Lincoln Police, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

Morrow said they will release the names of the officer and driver of the Jeep at a later time.

