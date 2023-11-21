Suspect in Lincoln baseball bat beating dies in jail

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections has died after he was found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday.

Correctional staff performed life-saving measures on 41-year-old Dale Kesselring until paramedics arrived. He had been incarcerated since Sept. 22.

Kesselring was arrested and put in jail for assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony after Lincoln Police said he assaulted two people with a bat outside of a southwest Lincoln home.

Arriving officers saw Kesselring restrained on the ground by a neighbor and found a 44-year-old woman near the entrance of the home with multiple serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

LPD said the neighbor was also hit by Kesselring’s bat and had non-life-threatening injuries.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of Lancaster County Department of Corrections, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.