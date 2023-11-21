We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Suspect in Lincoln baseball bat beating dies in jail

Dale Kesselring, 41.
Dale Kesselring, 41.(Lancaster County Department of Corrections)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections has died after he was found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday.

Correctional staff performed life-saving measures on 41-year-old Dale Kesselring until paramedics arrived. He had been incarcerated since Sept. 22.

Kesselring was arrested and put in jail for assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony after Lincoln Police said he assaulted two people with a bat outside of a southwest Lincoln home.

Arriving officers saw Kesselring restrained on the ground by a neighbor and found a 44-year-old woman near the entrance of the home with multiple serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

LPD said the neighbor was also hit by Kesselring’s bat and had non-life-threatening injuries.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of Lancaster County Department of Corrections, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clayton McCue, 16, was attacked Nov. 8 near 180th and Harrison streets and died from his...
Omaha 16-year-old accused of stabbing, killing teen denied bond
Montel Jones, Jr., 20, is charged with felony sexual abuse by a school employee.
Omaha alternative school teacher charged with child sex abuse
(AP file photo)
Omaha Police make two arrests in string of Walgreens robberies
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Ex-scout leader in Nebraska facing additional felonies in child exploitation case
Ralston fire crews spent part of Sunday morning battling an apartment blaze.
Crews battle early-morning fire at Ralston apartment complex

Latest News

6 First Alert Traffic
6 First Alert Traffic: Omaha water main break forces two-week closure
Omaha's Public Works Department says the stretch of 105th Street affected by Tuesday morning's...
Water main break in Omaha neighborhood forces two-week closure
(AP file photo)
Two men arrested in Walgreens robbery make first court appearances
Altercation between brothers leaves one dead in north Omaha home, records show