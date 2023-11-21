We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Sheetz announces deal as drivers gas up for Thanksgiving travel

Sheetz is lowering gas prices for the holiday weekend.
Sheetz is lowering gas prices for the holiday weekend.(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAZ/Gray News) – Sheetz announced it will celebrate Thanksgiving week by reducing Unleaded 88 gas prices to $1.99 a gallon at all Sheetz locations that carry this fuel grade in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

This limited-time promotion began on Nov. 20 and will last until Monday, Nov. 27 at 11:59 p.m.

Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells this particular grade through the Sheetz mobile app or website.

The gas promotion comes during the busiest travel week of the year.

AAA predicts 55.4 million people will travel overall this Thanksgiving, which is more than a 2% increase from last year.

GasBuddy is reporting the nation’s average price of gasoline has declined for the ninth consecutive week, falling to $3.27 per gallon.

“As millions of Americans gear up to hit the road for Thanksgiving, the national average is seeing its longest streak of declines in over a year, reaching a ninth straight week as gas prices fall to their lowest since January,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clayton McCue, 16, was attacked Nov. 8 near 180th and Harrison streets and died from his...
Omaha 16-year-old accused of stabbing, killing teen denied bond
Montel Jones, Jr., 20, is charged with felony sexual abuse by a school employee.
Omaha alternative school teacher charged with child sex abuse
(AP file photo)
Omaha Police make two arrests in string of Walgreens robberies
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Ex-scout leader in Nebraska facing additional felonies in child exploitation case
Ralston fire crews spent part of Sunday morning battling an apartment blaze.
Crews battle early-morning fire at Ralston apartment complex

Latest News

(AP file photo)
Two men arrested in Walgreens robbery make first court appearances
Altercation between brothers leaves one dead in north Omaha home, records show
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
Travellers queue up to pass through the south security checkpoint at Denver International...
Record crowds are expected to take to the air and roads for Thanksgiving