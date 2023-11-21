We are Local
Omaha Police participating in seatbelt enforcement for holiday weekend

Omaha Police is reminding drivers to buckle up this holiday weekend.
Omaha Police is reminding drivers to buckle up this holiday weekend.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police is reminding drivers to buckle up this holiday weekend.

OPD is working in cooperation with the Nebraska Department of Transportation as part of its “Buckle Up, Every Trip, Every Time” enforcement operation. The high-visibility campaign runs from Wednesday through Sunday.

OPD says lack of seatbelt use is still a major factor in fatal crashes across the state and urges everyone to buckle up, every trip, every time.

