We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Mother charged after 2-year-old girl found dead with fentanyl in her system, police say

Officials performed an autopsy and discovered the girl had fentanyl within her system at the...
Officials performed an autopsy and discovered the girl had fentanyl within her system at the time of death.(Tarrant Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - The mother of a 2-year-old girl has been charged after police in Tarrant, Alabama, say her daughter had fentanyl in her system at the time of her death.

On July 18 at approximately 4 p.m., the Tarrant Police Department was dispatched to the 2200 block of Old Pinson Highway regarding an unresponsive 2-year-old girl.

When officers arrived, they say the girl lacked a pulse. The parents told police the girl was sleeping in bed with her mother, Farrah Bates.

The 2-year-old was transported to Children’s of Alabama where she died.

The Jefferson County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy and discovered the girl had fentanyl in her system at the time of her death.

The case was reassigned by Interim Chief James Hill II to a detective on Nov. 14 who reopened the investigation.

Following the detective’s investigation, the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office charged Bates with reckless manslaughter and chemical endangerment of exposing a child to controlled substances.

Bates was expected to turn herself into the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clayton McCue, 16, was attacked Nov. 8 near 180th and Harrison streets and died from his...
Omaha 16-year-old accused of stabbing, killing teen denied bond
Montel Jones, Jr., 20, is charged with felony sexual abuse by a school employee.
Omaha alternative school teacher charged with child sex abuse
(AP file photo)
Omaha Police make two arrests in string of Walgreens robberies
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Ex-scout leader in Nebraska facing additional felonies in child exploitation case
A dispute over extended warranty coverage forced one Omaha couple to pay over $10,000 out for a...
Omaha couple forced to pay for pickup engine amid vehicle warranty dispute

Latest News

Bob Vander Plaats, CEO of The Family Leader, told our Iowa Capitol Bureau he endorsed Ron...
FULL VIDEO: Bob Vander Plaats endorsing Ron DeSantis for GOP nomination
Defendant Harrison Floyd, a leader in the organization Black Voices for Trump, appears during a...
Judge imposes stricter bond conditions on Trump co-defendant in Georgia election subversion case
An Illinois Lottery player is feeling extra thankful this holiday season after winning a $1...
Man says he gets to retire early thanks to winning $1 million lottery jackpot on scratch-off ticket
A man in Maryland started a food truck during the pandemic that still continues working five...
‘It’s a blessing’: Man starts up food truck to offer free food to people in need
A Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca Middle School teacher received the Milken Educator Award, along with a...
Syracuse middle school teacher receives $25,000 Milken Educator Award