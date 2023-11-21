Law proposed in memory of girl fatally struck by Red Oak officer

RED OAK, Iowa (WOWT) - The death of a 12-year-old girl from Red Oak, Iowa last year sparked a call to action. Last January, a Red Oak police officer responding to an apartment fire fatally hit 6th grader Vana Redd.

Now, with the support of Redd’s family, a Red Oak resident and friend is proposing “Vana’s Law.” The hope for community members is that her name lives on and saves other lives.

“I propose that the city of Red Oak pass Vana’s Law,” said Vivian Ogden before the Red Oak city council Monday night. “Vana’s Law would limit response speed in city limits to not exceed 10 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. It would also require that lights and sirens are always on when responding to a call or while in pursuit.”

Prior to the meeting, Ogden spoke with 6 News about her motivation behind the proposal, named after a young girl taken too soon. She’s hoping to address what she says appears to her as officers responding to scenes unnecessarily fast.

“I had noticed it prior to Vana’s death, and so that was the moment where I was like we need to address this,” she said.

Also on Ogden’s mind are her two teenagers -- including her son, now 14, who at the time was the same age as Vana when she was killed.

“I understand they’re responding to an emergency, but I also understand there has to be a balance of the safety and the consequences,” said Ogden.

Monday night was the first of potentially many steps to pass Vana’s Law. The next step could be for it to be requested as a city council agenda item. If passed, Ogden is asking that the requirements would only apply within Red Oak city limits.

“I’m just the voice to put it in their hands, so it’s really just up to the City of Red Oak,” she said.

