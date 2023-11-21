Inaugural ice skating season to kick off at Omaha’s RiverFront

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In just about 12 weeks, the new skate ribbon at the Omaha Riverfront saw 29,000 people lace up their rollerblades.

Now, the Riverfront is preparing for the masses as they open the ribbon to ice skating on Wednesday evening.

The local ice skating community is buzzing about the opening.

“I think it’s going to be super great, I’m definitely gonna have to try it out,” said 15-year-old figure skater Eleanor Coughlin.

“There’s something magical about skating in not just a regular oval-shaped rink, and feeling like you are skating on a river,” said Figure Skating Club of Omaha coach Ann Kane. “I think there’s just something really magical about it so it’s so great.”

Wednesday will bring the very first ice skaters to the new outdoor rink.

“We are in the middle of the process of transitioning from roller skating to ice skating,” Katie Bassett, the Vice President of Parks with MECA, told 6 News on Monday.

Special technology underground makes the rink a reality.

“Underneath the entire concrete slab are glycol lines, many miles of them, that are pumping the glycol through to freeze the surface,” she said. “So, dropping [the temperature] down a little bit at a time, utilizing two chillers that we have in place, to really kind of get that first layer of water to freeze and then building more freezing layers on top of that.”

While an outdoor ice rink in the heart of the Midwest will always battle difficult weather days, the technology means the outside temperature doesn’t need to be below freezing in order for the ice to stay completely frozen. In turn, Bassett says that helps make a longer and more consistent outdoor skating season.

“Skating is really a recreational sport first,” Kane said. “It gets you out there to enjoy the winter season. Learning to skate, just having that skill of feeling balanced and able to skate is a great accomplishment in and of itself.”

Kane says for those who want to continue with the sport outside of a recreational level, her club is one of the spots in the metro where you can do that.

“If they want to come take learn to skate classes they can always come join us here, too!”

Kane says she’s excited about the exposure the downtown ribbon could bring to the sport.

“We skate year-round here, Omaha actually has a pretty big community for year-round skating so that’s exciting that people will get to learn more about it,” she says.

Omaha skaters say no matter your age or skill level, the sport is for everyone.

“I think it’s never too late to start skating,” Coughlin says. “If you think it’s something you want to try and you might fall in love with it, so, it’s definitely worth it.”

Officials say they are also launching the ability to reserve a timeslot to skate ahead of time, allowing people to identify when the rink is busy and ensuring they will have access at their desired time.

