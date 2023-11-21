We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Crash claims life of Lincoln man on Nebraska Parkway

A deadly crash shut down a large stretch of Nebraska Parkway Monday afternoon.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man in his 30′s was killed in a crash on Nebraska Parkway Monday afternoon.

According to the accident report, Ryley Costello, who was driving a maroon Chevy Impala, didn’t yield while turning onto Nebraska Parkway from 20th Street and was struck by a white pickup in the intersection.

Costello and the driver of the pickup were both taken to the hospital but Costello died from his injuries. The driver of the pickup was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Nebraska Parkway was shut down in the area for four hours following the crash.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clayton McCue, 16, was attacked Nov. 8 near 180th and Harrison streets and died from his...
Omaha 16-year-old accused of stabbing, killing teen denied bond
Montel Jones, Jr., 20, is charged with felony sexual abuse by a school employee.
Omaha alternative school teacher charged with child sex abuse
(AP file photo)
Omaha Police make two arrests in string of Walgreens robberies
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Ex-scout leader in Nebraska facing additional felonies in child exploitation case
Ralston fire crews spent part of Sunday morning battling an apartment blaze.
Crews battle early-morning fire at Ralston apartment complex

Latest News

Council Bluffs Police celebrated new chief Matt Davis at his swearing-in ceremony Monday, Nov....
Council Bluffs Police Department welcomes new chief
Sean Grimsley, attorney for the petitioners, delivers closing arguments in a hearing for a...
Both sides appeal ruling that Trump can stay on Colorado ballot despite insurrection finding
6 First Alert Traffic
6 First Alert Traffic: Omaha water main break forces two-week closure
Omaha's Public Works Department says the stretch of 105th Street affected by Tuesday morning's...
Water main break in Omaha neighborhood forces two-week closure