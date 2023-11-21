Crash claims life of Lincoln man on Nebraska Parkway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man in his 30′s was killed in a crash on Nebraska Parkway Monday afternoon.

According to the accident report, Ryley Costello, who was driving a maroon Chevy Impala, didn’t yield while turning onto Nebraska Parkway from 20th Street and was struck by a white pickup in the intersection.

Costello and the driver of the pickup were both taken to the hospital but Costello died from his injuries. The driver of the pickup was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Nebraska Parkway was shut down in the area for four hours following the crash.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.