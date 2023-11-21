We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Council Bluffs Police Department welcomes new chief

Council Bluffs Police celebrated new chief Matt Davis at his swearing-in ceremony Monday, Nov....
Council Bluffs Police celebrated new chief Matt Davis at his swearing-in ceremony Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.(Council Bluffs Police Dept.)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Police Department announced Tuesday the force has a new leader.

CBPD noted the Monday swearing-in of new Chief Matt Davis in a social media post. Davis comes to CBPD after serving with the Illinois State Police in various capacities since 1998.

CBPD would like to announce the swearing in of our new Chief - Matt Davis on Monday 11/20/23. Chief Davis joins us...

Posted by Council Bluffs Police Department on Tuesday, November 21, 2023

CBPD says a formal ceremony with Davis’s family will come at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clayton McCue, 16, was attacked Nov. 8 near 180th and Harrison streets and died from his...
Omaha 16-year-old accused of stabbing, killing teen denied bond
Montel Jones, Jr., 20, is charged with felony sexual abuse by a school employee.
Omaha alternative school teacher charged with child sex abuse
(AP file photo)
Omaha Police make two arrests in string of Walgreens robberies
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Ex-scout leader in Nebraska facing additional felonies in child exploitation case
Ralston fire crews spent part of Sunday morning battling an apartment blaze.
Crews battle early-morning fire at Ralston apartment complex

Latest News

Lincoln Police responded to a deadly crash near S. 20th Street and Nebraska Parkway on Monday...
Crash claims life of Lincoln man on Nebraska Parkway
Sean Grimsley, attorney for the petitioners, delivers closing arguments in a hearing for a...
Both sides appeal ruling that Trump can stay on Colorado ballot despite insurrection finding
6 First Alert Traffic
6 First Alert Traffic: Omaha water main break forces two-week closure
Omaha's Public Works Department says the stretch of 105th Street affected by Tuesday morning's...
Water main break in Omaha neighborhood forces two-week closure
(AP file photo)
Two men arrested in Walgreens robbery make first court appearances