Council Bluffs Police Department welcomes new chief

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Police Department announced Tuesday the force has a new leader.

CBPD noted the Monday swearing-in of new Chief Matt Davis in a social media post. Davis comes to CBPD after serving with the Illinois State Police in various capacities since 1998.

CBPD would like to announce the swearing in of our new Chief - Matt Davis on Monday 11/20/23. Chief Davis joins us... Posted by Council Bluffs Police Department on Tuesday, November 21, 2023

CBPD says a formal ceremony with Davis’s family will come at a later date.

