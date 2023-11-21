Council Bluffs Police Department welcomes new chief
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Police Department announced Tuesday the force has a new leader.
CBPD noted the Monday swearing-in of new Chief Matt Davis in a social media post. Davis comes to CBPD after serving with the Illinois State Police in various capacities since 1998.
CBPD says a formal ceremony with Davis’s family will come at a later date.
