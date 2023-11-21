Altercation between brothers leaves one dead in north Omaha home, records show

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man arrested after his brother was found dead in a home last week apparently told police they had an altercation.

New details about the incident were revealed after Mark A. McDaniel, 60, was formally charged Tuesday in Douglas County Court with the manslaughter of 69-year-old James McDaniel.

Mark A. McDaniel, 60 (Omaha Police)

Court documents state that James McDaniel was found dead at about 3:50 a.m. in the basement of a home near 47th Avenue and Pratt Street. Omaha Police reported seeing evidence of the altercation, including blood, outside and inside the home, and finding a sharpe-edged weapon with blood on it.

Bond for Mark McDaniel was set at $500,000, and his preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 29.

