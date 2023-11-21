We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Altercation between brothers leaves one dead in north Omaha home, records show

60-year-old charged with manslaughter of his older brother
Mark A. McDaniel was arrested in connection to a homicide investigation in Omaha.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man arrested after his brother was found dead in a home last week apparently told police they had an altercation.

New details about the incident were revealed after Mark A. McDaniel, 60, was formally charged Tuesday in Douglas County Court with the manslaughter of 69-year-old James McDaniel.

Mark A. McDaniel, 60
Mark A. McDaniel, 60(Omaha Police)

Court documents state that James McDaniel was found dead at about 3:50 a.m. in the basement of a home near 47th Avenue and Pratt Street. Omaha Police reported seeing evidence of the altercation, including blood, outside and inside the home, and finding a sharpe-edged weapon with blood on it.

Bond for Mark McDaniel was set at $500,000, and his preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 29.

Get breaking news notifications in your inbox. Sign up for 6 News email alerts.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clayton McCue, 16, was attacked Nov. 8 near 180th and Harrison streets and died from his...
Omaha 16-year-old accused of stabbing, killing teen denied bond
Montel Jones, Jr., 20, is charged with felony sexual abuse by a school employee.
Omaha alternative school teacher charged with child sex abuse
(AP file photo)
Omaha Police make two arrests in string of Walgreens robberies
Ralston fire crews spent part of Sunday morning battling an apartment blaze.
Crews battle early-morning fire at Ralston apartment complex
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Ex-scout leader in Nebraska facing additional felonies in child exploitation case

Latest News

(AP file photo)
Two men arrested in Walgreens robbery make first court appearances
FILE - Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Family...
Vivek Ramaswamy struggles to gain traction with Iowa Republicans as critics question his path ahead
Cold Friday with some snow possible late Saturday
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Chilly Thanksgiving after a mild Wednesday
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast