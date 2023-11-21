We are Local
6 First Alert Weather Days: Snow may impact weekend travel after Thanksgiving

By Emily Roehler
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday and Sunday are 6 First Alert Weather Days. The 6 First Alert Weather Team is tracking a system that brings snow chances over the weekend, potentially impacting travel locally and regionally after the Thanksgiving holiday.

6FAWD
6FAWD(wowt)

This system will sit over Colorado and eventually move into Western and Central Nebraska and W Kansas Friday bringing some more substantial snow totals to these locations. Eventually the system pushes E and will move into E Nebraska on Saturday evening with snow chances picking up after 4PM.

Saturday evening
Saturday evening(wowt)

Chances spread E through the night into W Iowa with the heaviest snow likely falling late/overnight. The snow will end early Sunday AM but impacts to the roads, likely a few slick areas, could last through the first half of the day and travel could see impacts locally from Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

Overnight
Overnight(wowt)
Sunday AM
Sunday AM(wowt)

At this point snow totals do not look incredibly heavy... if the system stays on track most of E Nebraska and W Iowa should see at least 1″ with higher totals possible S of the Metro. Enough that roads may become slick.

Snow potential
Snow potential(wowt)

Regional travel will likely be impacted along I-80 between Colorado and Omaha and I-70 between Kansas City and Colorado from Friday through the start of the weekend... Keep an eye on the weather conditions if you or visitors from out of town are set to travel these routes as impacts to travel will be more severe to the W.

Regional snow
Regional snow(wowt)

This is developing coverage. Stay with 6 Weather for updates.

