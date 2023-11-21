6 First Alert Traffic: Omaha water main break forces two-week closure
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha says a water main break Tuesday morning in a west Omaha neighborhood will affect commuters over the next several days.
The City of Omaha says 105th Street between West Center Road and Frances Street is closed due to Tuesday morning’s break near Brookside Lane. This stretch of 105th will remain closed for two weeks.
M.U.D. said in a social media post they expect service to be restored in the affected area by 1 p.m.
—
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
