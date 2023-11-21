6 First Alert Traffic: Omaha water main break forces two-week closure

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha says a water main break Tuesday morning in a west Omaha neighborhood will affect commuters over the next several days.

The City of Omaha says 105th Street between West Center Road and Frances Street is closed due to Tuesday morning’s break near Brookside Lane. This stretch of 105th will remain closed for two weeks.

FIRST ALERT: Water main break on 105th near Brookside Lane (just north of Center). Water is covering the road; avoid the area. Center itself is not impacted. pic.twitter.com/PooFZFLrnK — Jaret Lansford (@jlansfordwx) November 21, 2023

M.U.D. said in a social media post they expect service to be restored in the affected area by 1 p.m.

We have a water main down for repairs near Brookside Ln & 105th St. Estimated time to restore service is 1:00 pm. — M.U.D. Omaha (@mudomahane) November 21, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

